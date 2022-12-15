Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

