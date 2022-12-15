Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNIEF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Uni-Select stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

