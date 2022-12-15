Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00033560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.45 billion and approximately $81.07 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00418850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001134 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

