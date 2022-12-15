United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 35,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,705,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,222,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 81.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 63,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

