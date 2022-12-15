United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,746,292.50 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total transaction of $1,746,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.85. 352,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,922. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

