United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,746,292.50 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.75, for a total transaction of $1,746,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.85. 352,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,922. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
