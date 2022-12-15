Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Insider Graham McLean Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI – Get Rating) insider Graham McLean bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,000.00 ($31,081.08).

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27.

Universal Biosensors Company Profile

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a biosensors company primarily in Australia. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use devices for measuring analytes across various industries. It manufactures and distributes Prothrombin Time International Normalized Ratio coagulation test strips; and distributes Siemens' Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer, a test used to monitor the effect of the anticoagulant therapy warfarin.

