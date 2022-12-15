Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Universal Insurance news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE UVE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 358,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Universal Insurance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.65%.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.