Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 899,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UVE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 358,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.65%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

