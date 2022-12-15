Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.82

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Urbanfund Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$42.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Urbanfund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.