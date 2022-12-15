Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.80

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
