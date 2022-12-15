Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.80

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

