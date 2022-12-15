USDD Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDD has a market cap of $710.92 million and $97.16 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.15 or 0.05048374 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00502273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.99 or 0.29760360 BTC.

About USDD

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.