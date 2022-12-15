Utrust Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $46.39 million and $2.10 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

