VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) CEO George W.M. Maxwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 60.93% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Stories

