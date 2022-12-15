Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 247.1% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,241,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,071,000 after purchasing an additional 884,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $44,595,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,133,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,504,000 after acquiring an additional 408,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 324.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after acquiring an additional 387,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $23,607,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $77.91.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

