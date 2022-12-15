Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gpwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,978,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,889,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.76. 4,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

