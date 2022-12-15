Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. 547,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,312,130. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

