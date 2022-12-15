Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,919 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VWO traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 635,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,312,130. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.