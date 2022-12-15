Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,018. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

