Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,263. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

