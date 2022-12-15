Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 269.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $184.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,410. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

