Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 20th

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VONG opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $79.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period.
