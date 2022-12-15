Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Plans $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.733 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VONE opened at $182.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $220.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.57.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.