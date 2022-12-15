Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.021 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $149.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

