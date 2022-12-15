Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.29. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

