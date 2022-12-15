Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

