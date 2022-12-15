Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $367.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

