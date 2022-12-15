Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $367.16 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

