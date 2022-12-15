Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,049,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 119,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,465. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
