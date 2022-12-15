Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,049,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $73.94. 119,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,465. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BND. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

