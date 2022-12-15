Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.4% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,152,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. 77,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

