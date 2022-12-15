Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($31.58) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.42) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Varta stock traded down €0.39 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €27.70 ($29.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,725 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.38. Varta has a one year low of €26.62 ($28.02) and a one year high of €118.60 ($124.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

