Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Heath Lukatch Sells 335 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) Director Heath Lukatch sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $14,716.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55.

On Monday, October 24th, Heath Lukatch sold 3,015 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,856.65.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,851,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after buying an additional 471,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,147,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.