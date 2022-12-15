Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $721,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 94,218 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

