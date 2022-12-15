Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CMO Renette Youssef Sells 10,191 Shares of Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CMO Renette Youssef sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $26,598.51. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,122.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Velo3D Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE VLD opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $324.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 3.10. Velo3D, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 78.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Velo3D

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $19,306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter worth $3,847,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Velo3D by 16.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after buying an additional 1,537,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Velo3D by 3,327.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,323,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Velo3D by 322.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 653,003 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

