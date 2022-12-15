Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $58.62 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.62 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02175936 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,003,963.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

