VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 860,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 832,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Price Performance
VEON traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,610. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.