VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 860,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 832,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Price Performance

VEON traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,610. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

