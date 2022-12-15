VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 99,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 877,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 79,947 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 258,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 69,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

