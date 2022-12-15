VeraBank N.A. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

VeraBank N.A. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

