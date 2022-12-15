Verge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $656,623.46 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. Verge has a total market cap of $43.28 million and $656,623.46 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,415.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00419521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00855443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00104998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00617107 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00268357 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,036,963 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.