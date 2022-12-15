VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO Sells $3,041,850.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.67. 917,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 96.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $287,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.