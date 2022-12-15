Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

