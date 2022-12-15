Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,290,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 846,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

