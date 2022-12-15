Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.15 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $31,989.14 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,412.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00418424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.00855831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00105169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00617307 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00268439 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,676,222 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.