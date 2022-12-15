Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $38,995.54 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,422.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00422574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00843804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00104999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00621351 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00271027 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,673,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

