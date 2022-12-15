Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO David Destefano Sells 9,631 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 9,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $154,577.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46.

On Monday, October 10th, David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76.

On Friday, September 30th, David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $402,866.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

