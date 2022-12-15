Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin Sells 3,100 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80.

On Monday, December 5th, Oleg Khaykin sold 2,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $22,080.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Oleg Khaykin sold 19,475 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $217,146.25.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

