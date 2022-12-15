Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,200 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the November 15th total of 1,728,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Vicinity Centres stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Thursday. Vicinity Centres has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

