Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Up 28.5% in November

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 307,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 897,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vicinity Motor Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VEV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Vicinity Motor has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.50.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 100.71%.
Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.
