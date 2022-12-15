Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Raquel E. Izumi Purchases 28,738 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) insider Raquel E. Izumi purchased 28,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,289.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,738 shares in the company, valued at $60,489.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 19.4 %
VINC stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $10.59.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). On average, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VINC shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
