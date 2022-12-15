Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 381,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 31.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 208,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 128,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 50,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

