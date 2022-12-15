Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $213.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $401.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Get Rating

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

