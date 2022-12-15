Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 966,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC traded down $7.53 on Thursday, hitting $133.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Visteon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.